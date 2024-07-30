Watch CBS News
Police activity snags South Shore Line, Metra Electric trains in Chicago

South Shore Line train stopped at 63rd Street in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line and Metra Electric trains were disrupted at the start of the afternoon rush Tuesday due to police activity.

A South Shore Line train was stopped at 63rd Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. There had earlier been a report of a bomb threat on a train in the area of Millennium Station downtown from which trains leave.

A Metra Electric train scheduled to leave the 93rd Street/South Chicago station at 4:46 p.m. was delayed Tuesday, while a Metra Electric train scheduled to arrive at Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. was stopped before 63rd Street.

Authorities said service was resuming as of 4:30 p.m. 

CHECK: Metra updates

