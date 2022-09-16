Watch CBS News
Local News

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

/ CBS Chicago

Highland Park police shut down part of St. Johns Avenue
Highland Park police shut down part of St. Johns Avenue 00:27

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.

Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.

Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.

However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.

North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 3:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.