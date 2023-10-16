Chicago First Alert Weather: Plenty of clouds, chilly temps tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong fall flavor is in our weather today and tonight, with plenty of clouds, cool/chilly temperatures, and some lake effect sprinkles mainly along the Illinois-Indiana border.

CBS

CBS

Winds will relax tonight and some areas inland could dip down into the mid-30s if skies have a chance to clear out which would mean some patchy frost is possible in those areas, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily. But if we all stay cloudy, like we likely will closer to the lake, it will only drop into the 40s everywhere.

CBS

Tuesday could go one of two ways:

Scenario A. We get a return to some south-westerly winds, and skies break open a bit to allow some sunshine, and we warm into the upper 50s-low 60s

Scenario B. Northwest winds persist along with clouds, and highs struggle to even make it into the 50s!

Conditions are favoring and more hopeful for Scenario A right now but that forecast is low confidence with high bust potential so don't take tomorrow's forecast high temp as the gospel truth.

CBS

We should see temperature recovery well into the 60s come Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. A good chance for showers late Wednesday night into Thursday with some spotty activity lingering into Thursday. This one should be a weaker and faster moving system than the last so don't expect more than about a quarter of an inch in totals for the area.