Plea hearing set for former Chicago police officer Jacqueline Villasenor, accused of killing husband in 2021

Plea hearing for former CPD officer accused of killing husband in 2021

A plea hearing is expected Tuesday afternoon for a former Chicago police officer accused of shooting and killing her husband in 2021.

Jacqueline Villasenor was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of her husband, 44-year-old German Villasenor, also a Chicago police officer, at their home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, just east of O'Hare International Airport.

Prosecutors say Jacqueline Villasenor and her husband were in their bedroom, arguing over a recent affair, when she grabbed her gun and allegedly threatened to kill herself.

As the couple struggled over the weapon, the gun went off and German Villasenor was shot in the chest.

The couple's teenage son was in the home at the time and heard the gunshots, prosecutors said. When he went to investigate, prosecutors said the boy found his father bleeding on the ground and his mother performing CPR.

A plea hearing in Villasenor's case is expected Tuesday afternoon. CBS News Chicago is at the hearing and will update with developments as they happen.