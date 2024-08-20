Planned Parenthood offers free abortions, vasectomies at mobile clinic near DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Planned Parenthood offered some of its services for free on Monday and Tuesday in a mobile clinic near the United Center during the Democratic National Convention.

The group provided free vasectomies, medication abortions, and emergency contraception by appointment at the mobile clinic parked just blocks from the DNC.

A spokesperson said one goal is to help people who travel to Illinois from states where access to those services has been limited since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and other states began severe restrictions or outright bans on abortion and other reproductive care.

"We're just really excited to provide the opportunity for the thousands of folks who are coming to Illinois to demonstrate for them that it is possible to start closing some healthcare gaps for folks," said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood Great Rivers.

Planned Parenthood said it served between 20 and 30 patients over the two days the mobile clinic was near the DNC.

The mobile unit was funded in partnership with Action 2024, Chicago Abortion Fund, and The Wiener's Circle, and is not connected to the convention.