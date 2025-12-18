Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and wife, kids among 7 killed in North Carolina plane crash, officials say

Seven people on a business jet that crashed Thursday at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina have died, the State Highway Patrol said. NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, 55, his wife Cristina and their children were among those on the plane, NASCAR and North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson said.

In a statement, NASCAR said the organization is devastated by "the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash."

NASCAR didn't provide further information on the people named in its statement beyond the Biffle family, to which they offered their "deepest condolences."

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it believes Biffle and members of his immediate family were on the plane, but that it would be able to provide a list of the occupants once it has that information from the medical examiner's office.

"Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport," NASCAR said.

"They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Hudson wrote on X. "Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."

A NASCAR veteran who first drew attention in the league in 1995, Biffle went on to have a decorated racing career and was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, according to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, to which Biffle also received a nomination.

Honorary Starter Greg Biffle poses with the green flag in the flagstand prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 13, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Garrett Mitchell, a race car driver and YouTuber, said Biffle and his family had boarded the Cessna to "spend the afternoon" with him. "We are devastated," Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post.

The Cessna C550 crashed while landing at the airport around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A picture of the plane showed it engulfed in a large fire.

Flight tracking records show that a Cessna 550 that departed from Statesville Regional Airport just after 10 a.m. is owned by a private North Carolina company, according to WBTV. The private company is affiliated with Biffle, the station reported, citing business records. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane is registered to GB Aviation Leasing.

This screengrab made from video provided by WSOC shows firefighting crews responding to the plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville, N.C., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. WSOC via AP

In a social media post, the airport confirmed there was an "aircraft incident" and said the FAA was en route to investigate. The airport is closed under further notice, airport director John Ferguson said.

Ferguson said it would "take some time to get the debris off the runway to get it safe again." He added that the airport had no information about what caused the crash. AccuWeather said there were clouds and some drizzle at the time.

The airport says on its website that Statesville Regional Airport, which is about 45 minutes north of Charlotte, provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Golfers playing next to the airport were shocked as they witnessed the disaster, even dropping to the ground at the Lakewood Golf Club while the plane was overhead. The ninth hole was covered with debris.

"We were like, 'Oh my gosh! That's way too low,'" Joshua Green of Mooresville said. "It was scary."

A flight path available on FlightAware, a flight tracking website, appears to show that the plane departed, then looped back toward the airport. North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that the plane had departed and was returning to the airport on reapproach, but did not give a reason.

The plane had planned to fly later from Sarasota, Florida, to Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas before returning to Fort Lauderdale and then back to Statesville by the evening, according to data posted by FlightAware.



