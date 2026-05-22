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Plainfield School District 202 faces budget gap after state funding change

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A southwest suburban school district is facing serious budget pressure after a state funding change cost it roughly $7 million a year.

Plainfield District 202 was reclassified by the state to receive less funding. The district said they are eliminating positions and weighing the option for larger class sizes for the coming school year.

One of the positions being cut is the director of safety and security, and at Wednesday' school board meeting he urged the board to reconsider that cut.

The district said teachers may receive tentative class assignments with the understanding that adjustments could still be made. 

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