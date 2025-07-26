Plainfield man convicted in killing 6-year-old Palestinian boy in 2023 dies, police say

Plainfield landlord convicted in murder of young Palestinian boy dies

The Plainfield Township landlord convicted of stabbing a young Palestinian boy to death has died.

Joseph Czuba, 73, died less than three months after his sentencing.

The Will County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Czuba died in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections on July 24.

Czuba was convicted of one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of hate crime in the attack that killed 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and seriously injured his mother, Hanan Shaheen, in 2023. He was sentenced in May to 53 years in prison

His cause of death is unknown.