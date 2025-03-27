Family looking for dine-and-dash hit-and-run driver who struck car after Plainfield police close investigation

A family is trying to find the hit-and-run driver that hit their car after dining and dashing from a Buffalo Wild Wings in Plainfield on St. Patrick's Day.

Plainfield police said officers responded to the area of 119th Street and Route 59 for the incident around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run. They said the driver of a Honda Accord had been driving south on Route 59 when a silver Dodge Journey with a temporary license plate struck them while leaving the side drive near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Michael Binetti said his wife was driving their car at the time of the crash, and told him the driver and passenger in the Dodge had dined-and-dashed at the Buffalo Wild Wings, and sped out of the parking lot so fast they ran a stop sign. They crashed into the Binettis' car once, then tried pulling out again only to rear-end her.

Binetti said when his wife got out to exchange insurance information, the driver "tried running her over." Their car sustained serious damage to the back passenger door and back passenger wheel area.

Police confirmed the hit-and-run driver had visited the Buffalo Wild Wings and left without paying just before the crash.

No injuries were reported. Police said the driver was described as a Black female, but did not have any other details.

Police said they were unable to identify either the driver or the passenger and have closed the case.

The Binettis said they have a child who receives treatment at Ronald McDonald and Children's Hospital, and their Honda is likely totalled. They hope that someone who was in the area at the time of the crash may have information or video that could help them find the hit-and-run driver.