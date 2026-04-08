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Vacant lot in Pilsen to be turned into 76-unit affordable housing development

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A vacant lot in the Pilsen neighborhood will be transformed into affordable housing.

The seven-story building at 18th and Peoria, called Casa Nayarit, will include 76 affordable apartments and a new early childhood education center, and was backed by Mayor Brandon Johnson's $300 million investment in affordable housing.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said 20,000 residents in have been displaced in the last 20 years due to gentrification and increased costs of living.

"We are not afraid of using those same tools that were used to displace us, as the TIF was used, to preserve and build more truly affordable housing here in our community," he said.

City leaders said the goal is to start construction on Casa Nayarit next year. 

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