Pickup truck hits motorcycle, speeds off in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington

CBS Chicago

Two people on a motorcycle were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a hit-and-run in the South Side's Park Manor neighborhood.

The crash happened at 6:33 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A blue Chevrolet pickup truck slammed into a motorcycle and sped off.

The man operating the motorcycle suffered a skull fracture and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered a broken right arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Sunday.

