ISP: Pick-up truck crashes into parked IDOT trailer on I-55 in Will County

Pick-up truck crashes into IDOT construction trailer on I-55 near Bolingbrook

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – One person suffered minor injuries after crashing a pick-up truck into an IDOT trailer on southbound I-55 Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. at Milepost 264 in Will County.

Preliminary information says the driver of the pick-up, for unknown reasons, struck the rear of the construction trailer that was parked in the left lane of a blocked-off construction site.

The attenuator was not attached to a vehicle, ISP said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes were shut down while first responders accessed the scene and relocated the vehicles out of the roadway. All lanes were reopened around 6:46 a.m.

No further information was available.