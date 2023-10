CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each week CBS 2 features a pet rescue in the area with animals needing forever homes.

Coming back to the CBS 2 studios is Reach Rescue in Mundelein and Mary Beth Stone, joined by Jazzy.

There's an adoption coming up on October 21st at Reach Rescue. Check the Reach Rescue website for details.

🐞 Tilapia (aka Tilly) is the cutest little lady bug 🐞 Tilapia is a 6-month-old Chihuahua mix ready to bring some extra... Posted by Reach Rescue Inc on Wednesday, October 11, 2023