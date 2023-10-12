Watch CBS News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Reach Rescue

Coming back to the CBS 2 studios is Reach Rescue​ in Mundelein and Mary Beth Stone, joined by Jazzy. There's an adoption coming up on October 21st at Reach Rescue. Check the Reach Rescue website for details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.