Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: One Tail at a Time

By Yolanda Perdomo, CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: One Tail at a Time
Pet Rescue Spotlight: One Tail at a Time 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursdays, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.

Kerry Panzone from One Tail at a Time Rescue is with CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra. They're joined by the very sweet and loveable Owen looking for a forever home where he'll get cuddles. He's already housebroken and is an easy-going dog.

Owen also loves affection. "He's the best boy," Pazone said.

On Saturday, December 30, One Tail at a Time is hosting a "New Year New Best Friend" event. It runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at their site located at 2144 N Wood St, Chicago. 

Yolanda Perdomo

Yolanda Perdomo is an award-winning journalist and digital producer for CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 12:08 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.