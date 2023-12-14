Pet Rescue Spotlight: One Tail at a Time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursdays, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.

Kerry Panzone from One Tail at a Time Rescue is with CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra. They're joined by the very sweet and loveable Owen looking for a forever home where he'll get cuddles. He's already housebroken and is an easy-going dog.

Owen also loves affection. "He's the best boy," Pazone said.

On Saturday, December 30, One Tail at a Time is hosting a "New Year New Best Friend" event. It runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at their site located at 2144 N Wood St, Chicago.