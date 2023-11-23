Pet Rescue Spotlight: New Leash on Life Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Every Thursday we're highlighting a pet rescue organization around the Chicago area.

This week, New Leash on Life Chicago volunteer Jasmine Villegas stopped by CBS 2 along with eight-and-a-half-year-old Cindy Lou – a Pitbull blend who was rescued over a year ago.

She comes from the Chicago Animal Care and Control after suffering from a bad case of pneumonia but was nursed back to health.

CBS News Chicago

Cindy Lou is a people lover who is also a fan of peanut butter. She may not get along too well with other dogs, so a home with no other pets is preferred. Having a big, fenced yard she can run around in is a plus.

To foster or adopt Cindy Lou, visit the New Leash on Life Chicago website for more information.