Pet Rescue Spotlight: New Leash on Life Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Every Thursday we're highlighting a pet rescue organization around the Chicago area.

This week, New Leash on Life Chicago volunteer Jasmine Villegas stopped by CBS 2 along with eight-and-a-half-year-old Cindy Lou – a Pitbull blend who was rescued over a year ago.

She comes from the Chicago Animal Care and Control after suffering from a bad case of pneumonia but was nursed back to health.

Cindy Lou is a people lover who is also a fan of peanut butter. She may not get along too well with other dogs, so a home with no other pets is preferred. Having a big, fenced yard she can run around in is a plus.

To foster or adopt Cindy Lou, visit the New Leash on Life Chicago website for more information. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 12:04 PM CST

