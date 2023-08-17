Pet Rescue Spotlight: Forever Fortunate Felines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations from around Chicago.

This week, we're pleased to welcome Jessica Casey from Forever Fortunate Felines in Palatine. She was joined by a bonded sister duo of cats named Princess Bubblegum and Lady Rainicorn.

The pair, just four months old, was born with a birth defect in the back legs so allow them extra time to walk. Otherwise, they're happy and healthy kittens.

The organization will host a special mini-golfing event later this month.

Putts For Purrs will take place on Aug. 26 at Par-King Skill Golf, located at 21711 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Lincolnshire.

The funds will go toward the organization's mission of providing care and trying to save cats from animal control facilities.

Forever Fortunate Felines

For more information about the organization, visit the Forever Fortunate Felines website.