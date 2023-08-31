Pet Rescue Spotlight: Famous Fido Rescue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago.
The organization Famous Fido Rescue and its facility is all about giving dogs and cats loving homes.
Brian Hartfield is the rescue's adoption coordinator and he's brought in an exceptional dog named Bambi.
Head to the Famous Fido Rescue website for more information and for details on its upcoming event.
