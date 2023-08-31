Watch CBS News
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Famous Fido Rescue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

The organization Famous Fido Rescue and its facility is all about giving dogs and cats loving homes.

Brian Hartfield is the rescue's adoption coordinator and he's brought in an exceptional dog named Bambi.

Head to the Famous Fido Rescue website for more information and for details on its upcoming event.

Some wagging tails and big smiles were happening on this day at the rescue! Prince Scruggs found his forever home this...

Posted by Famous Fido Rescue Adoption, Wellness & Learning Center on Thursday, August 31, 2023
