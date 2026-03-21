Persons of interest in custody for home invasion in Northbrook and Winnetka, Illinois, police say

Northbrook police said they have persons of interest in custody following two home invasions in Northbrook on Friday and in Winnetka earlier this month.

Police said that on Friday, around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1900 block of Butternut Lane. They said the suspects left the area prior to the officer's arrival.

In an update on Saturday, they announced they had persons of interest in custody for Friday's home invasion in Northbrook and a second in Winnetka on March 8.

In the Winnetka home invasion, Police said the five robbers invaded a home after one of them posed as a food delivery driver carrying a brown takeout bag from Outback Steakhouse to get in.

A resident was held at gunpoint inside while the home invaders demanded specific items, police said. The victim was eventually able to escape and contact the police.

By the time police arrived, the home invaders had already left, possibly in a black Acura sport-utility vehicle with no license plates.

As of Saturday, Northbrook police said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no immediate threat to public safety. They've also increased patrols in residential neighborhoods.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area at that time, including those with home surveillance video, is asked to contact the Northbrook Police Department at 847-564-2060.

The ATF, FBI, Cook County Sheriff, and Chicago, Glencoe, and Winnetka Police Departments are assisting in the investigation.

The video above is from a previous report.