Person shot, killed while walking on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue in Dunning.

Chicago police said the victim was walking when an unknown person shot him.

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition and died. 

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by Area Five detectives. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 10, 2024 / 11:44 AM CDT

