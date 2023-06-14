Watch CBS News
Person rushed to hospital from Red Line tracks at Garfield stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after being found on the CTA Red Line tracks along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The Fire Department said one person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition from the tracks at the Garfield Red Line stop.

The CFD received a call for a person hit by a train, but it was not clear whether the person was actually hit.

Red Line trains were not stopping at Garfield following the incident, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

CHECK: CTA updates



First published on June 13, 2023 / 8:31 PM

