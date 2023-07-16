Person rescued from water at Jackson Park, officials say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire crews rescued a person who fell into the water at Jackson Park Saturday night.

In a tweet, Chicago fire officials said around 11:56 p.m., a dive team responded to the scene at 5900 S. Lake Shore Drive.

A bystander witnessed the adult victim falling into the water and reported it.

In total darkness and zero visibility, the victim was rescued in cardiac arrest, fire officials said.

After receiving aggressive advanced life support from paramedics on the scene, the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

The age and gender of the victim are unknown.

No further information was immediately available.