Person killed when Metra train hits vehicle near Grayslake, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A person was killed when a Metra train struck a vehicle near Grayslake, Illinois, north of Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

Metra Milwaukee District North train No. 2113 struck a vehicle near Grayslake and Hainesville. Metra said the accident was fatal, but did not have further information on it.

Following the accident, Metra trains were not traveling between Grayslake and Fox Lake.

Extensive delays were expected.

