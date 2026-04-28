Watch CBS News
Local News

Person injured in crash involving IDOT truck on I-94 near 63rd Street, ISP says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash involving an IDOT truck on Interstate 94 on Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-94 near 63rd Street in Chicago.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a box truck crashed into the back of the IDOT truck.

Video from the scene showed the front of the box truck smashed in. There was no visible damage to the IDOT truck.

idot-crash-with-box-truck.jpg
A box truck crashed into the back of an IDOT truck on Monday morning. CBS News Chicago

State police said that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries was not released.

The crash caused a partial lane blockage in the northbound lanes, but traffic continued without closures.

No further information was released. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue