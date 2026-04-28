Person injured in crash involving IDOT truck on I-94 near 63rd Street, ISP says

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash involving an IDOT truck on Interstate 94 on Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-94 near 63rd Street in Chicago.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a box truck crashed into the back of the IDOT truck.

Video from the scene showed the front of the box truck smashed in. There was no visible damage to the IDOT truck.

A box truck crashed into the back of an IDOT truck on Monday morning. CBS News Chicago

State police said that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries was not released.

The crash caused a partial lane blockage in the northbound lanes, but traffic continued without closures.

No further information was released.