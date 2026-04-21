14-year-old Perla Alvarez missing after being dropped off at movie theater in Galewood

Chicago police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing after being dropped off at a movie theater in Chicago's Galewood neighborhood on Friday.

Police said Perla Alvarez was dropped off at the AMC on the 5500 block of Homer Street for a movie with an unknown male. She did not return home that night or attend school on Monday.

Alvarez is five-foot-two, with strawberry hair, and a scar on her upper left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives.