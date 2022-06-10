Watch CBS News
Performing at Chicago Blues Festival is 'dream come true' for Bronzeville native Melody Angel

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Performing at Chicago Blues Festival is 'dream come true' for Bronzeville native Melody Angel
02:34

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Singer and songwriter Melody Angel is one of the artists performing at the Chicago Blues Festival this weekend. 

Angel has a special connection to this year's festival expansion to the Chicago neighborhoods because she's a Bronzeville native. 

"Bronzeville is where I live but it has a lot of musical history, all the greats used to play in Bronzeville," She said. "That's really where the blues came alive, Muddy Waters, my cousin Otis Rush, Buddy Guy was down there, Jimmy Johnson, the list just goes on."

snapshot-2022-06-10t064251-389.jpg

Now, she gets to share her music with her community. 

The Chicago Blues Revival works hard to preserve the history of blues in the city. 

"It's a feeling, it's an emotion, and it definitely came from the black experience, there's no way around that," James Porter, writer and Chicago Blues Revival member, said. "All the musicians came from the South that's where they really played, in recent years there's been a dearth of blues in those communities, we're bringing it back."

Angel said she couldn't be happier to be part of its return

"I grew up going to the Blues Fest since I was in a stroller, to now be able to be a part of it is a dream come true," She said.

