Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people pepper-sprayed at Six Flags Great America entrance; 2 hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were treated Monday evening after they were pepper-sprayed near the main entrance to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

A massive emergency response was directed at the amusement park. Officers from the Gurnee Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's office were among those who responded.

Two people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, and two others were treated at the scene.

All suffered minor injuries, according to the Gurnee Fire Department.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.