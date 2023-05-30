Several people pepper-sprayed at Six Flags Great America entrance; 2 hospitalized

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were treated Monday evening after they were pepper-sprayed near the main entrance to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

A massive emergency response was directed at the amusement park. Officers from the Gurnee Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's office were among those who responded.

Two people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, and two others were treated at the scene.

All suffered minor injuries, according to the Gurnee Fire Department.