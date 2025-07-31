Vehicle hits pedestrian, causes road closures in Cicero, Illinois, police say

Parts of Cicero Avenue are closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of South Cicero Avenue.

The condition of the pedestrian, as well as their age and gender, is unknown.

It is unclear if the vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

Cicero Avenue is closed from Cermak through 25th Street for investigation. Police did not provide an estimated time on when the roads will reopen.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update as information becomes available.