Watch CBS News
Local News

Vehicle hits pedestrian, causes road closures in Cicero, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Parts of Cicero Avenue are closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of South Cicero Avenue.

The condition of the pedestrian, as well as their age and gender, is unknown.

It is unclear if the vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

Cicero Avenue is closed from Cermak through 25th Street for investigation. Police did not provide an estimated time on when the roads will reopen.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update as information becomes available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue