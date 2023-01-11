Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP North train; extensive delays expected

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Both inbound and outbound Metra UP North trains are halted near Ravenswood after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

Metra says 311, 313, 324, 319, 326, and 334 trains will not operate due to the incident.  However, 315 and 330 trains will accommodate customers.

No time was given on how long the trains will be halted but extensive delays are expected.

Customers can visit Metra.com for updates

January 11, 2023 / 8:14 AM

