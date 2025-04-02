Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run on Northwest Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian on Northwest Side
Chicago police search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian on Northwest Side 00:23

A pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

A source said the victim was crossing the street at the intersection of Diversey and Central Park avenues, along the border between Logan Square and Avondale, when they were hit by a vehicle, and thrown from the street to the sidewalk.

The driver did not stop.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Department Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.