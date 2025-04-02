Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run on Northwest Side of Chicago

Chicago police search for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian on Northwest Side

A pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

A source said the victim was crossing the street at the intersection of Diversey and Central Park avenues, along the border between Logan Square and Avondale, when they were hit by a vehicle, and thrown from the street to the sidewalk.

The driver did not stop.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Department Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.