Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-NW train near Park Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) – Train services are halted after to a pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-NW train near Park Ridge Saturday afternoon.
Metra says the person was struck by the #714 train just before 1 p.m.
There is no word on the age, gender, or condition of the pedestrian.
Customers are advised to seek alternative transportation and to expect extensive delays.
Customers can visit Metra.com for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.