Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-NW train near Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – Train services are halted after to a pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-NW train near Park Ridge Saturday afternoon.

Metra says the person was struck by the #714 train just before 1 p.m.

Inbound and outbound train movement is halted due to a pedestrian struck by train #714. Customers should seek alternate transportation and extensive delays are anticipated. View how Metra handles major service disruptions here: https://t.co/rV1Uz3S9lx — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 4, 2023

There is no word on the age, gender, or condition of the pedestrian.

Customers are advised to seek alternative transportation and to expect extensive delays.

Customers can visit Metra.com for updates.