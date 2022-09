CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning.

Metra Alert MD-W - All Inbound Trains scheduled to depart Big Timber Rd, will originate at Elgin until further notice due to a pedestrian struck by train #2204. Big Timber passengers can board a Pace bus to Elgin. — Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) September 7, 2022

Metra said Big Timber station passengers can board a Pace bus to the Elgin stop. Passengers are advised to seek alternate transportation.

Train No. 2204 will not operate.

Delays are expected.

This is a developing story.