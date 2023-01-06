Woman, 70, dies after being struck by car in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A 70-year-old woman is killed after being struck by a car in Skokie Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:22 p.m. near the intersection of Howard Street and Skokie Boulevard.

Skokie police said officers arrived on the scene and located a pedestrian on the roadway.

Initial reports suggest that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Howard Street when it struck a pedestrian traveling northbound at the crosswalk.

The Skokie Fire Department transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No additional information was available about the driver or the vehicle.

North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and the Major Crash Assist Team are assisting Skokie police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24 hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 847411.