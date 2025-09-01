Pedestrian seriously hurt in West Lawn hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a pedestrian over the weekend.

Police said a 19-year-old pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the city's West Lawn neighborhood.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle to share with the public but asked anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521.

Police have also not released any further information about the victim or what condition they are in now