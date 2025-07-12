Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orland Park, Illinois, police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Orland Park, Illinois.

Orland Park police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. in the vicinity of the 18400 block of LaGrange Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, only described as a male, in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle involved left the scene after hitting the victim.

Police were unable to give a description of the vehicle, but said detectives are reviewing surveillance video and are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the person responsible is encouraged to contact the Orland Park Police Department at 708-349-4111.