Driver in custody after pedestrian killed in crash on Chicago's West Side

A driver was taken into custody after a deadly crash in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 21-year-old woman was driving northbound through an alley in the 1300 block of S. Lawndale Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Police said the driver made a left turn on 13th Street when the vehicle struck a curb, went onto the sidewalk, and hit a 25-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she later died.

Police said the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. She was later taken into custody, and police said charges are pending.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.