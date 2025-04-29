Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver in custody after pedestrian killed in crash on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A driver was taken into custody after a deadly crash in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 21-year-old woman was driving northbound through an alley in the 1300 block of S. Lawndale Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Police said the driver made a left turn on 13th Street when the vehicle struck a curb, went onto the sidewalk, and hit a 25-year-old pedestrian. 

The pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she later died. 

Police said the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. She was later taken into custody, and police said charges are pending. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.