Pedestrian hit by SUV on busy Touhy Avenue in Niles, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Kris Habermehl, Josh Hernandez, Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Busy Touhy Avenue was completely shut down in the north Chicago suburb of Niles early Tuesday, after a sport-utility vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was struck in the 5600 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to Niles police.

Police did not specify the pedestrian's condition.

The stretch of Touhy Avenue where the crash happened is a busy suburban road dominated by large retail centers and big-box stores.

Following the crash, Touhy Avenue was closed in both directions between Central and Lehigh avenues, police said.

