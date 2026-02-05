Pedestrian hit by freight train in Villa Park, Metra UP-West line trains delayed

A pedestrian was hit by a freight train on Thursday afternoon in west suburban Villa Park.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a train on the Union Pacific tracks near Ardmore Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately available.

Inbound and outbound Metra UP-West line trains were temporarily halted after the pedestrian was hit, but have since resumed service.

Metra said trains might be running up to 35 minutes late.