Pedestrian hit by freight train in Villa Park, Metra UP-West line trains delayed

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A pedestrian was hit by a freight train on Thursday afternoon in west suburban Villa Park.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a train on the Union Pacific tracks near Ardmore Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately available.

Inbound and outbound Metra UP-West line trains were temporarily halted after the pedestrian was hit, but have since resumed service.

Metra said trains might be running up to 35 minutes late.

