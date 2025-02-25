Second pedestrian struck by Metra train in Downers Grove, Illinois in 24 hours

A pedestrian was hit by a Metra train in Downers Grove, Illinois Tuesday morning.

According to Metra officials, BNSF train No. 1228 is stopped near Main Street.

Metra said delays are expected. The duration of the delay is unknown at this time.

This is the second BNSF Metra train to hit a pedestrian in Downers Grove in 24 hours.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a train hit and killed a pedestrian Metra BNSF line were halted just in time for the afternoon rush, after a train hit and killed a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

