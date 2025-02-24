Watch CBS News
Metra trains halted in Chicago's west suburbs after train hits, kills pedestrian

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Trains on the Metra BNSF line were halted just in time for the afternoon rush Monday, after a train hit and killed a pedestrian in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Downers Grove police said at 4:36 p.m., they were called to the BNSF tracks in the 1400 block of Gilbert Avenue — about four blocks west of the Forest Avenue crossing — for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an inbound train.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped near the Downers Grove/Main Street station after inbound train No. 1272 hit the pedestrian, according to Metra. Trains have since resumed.

A train was seen stopped in the middle of downtown Downers Grove.

Extensive delays on the BNSF line were expected.

