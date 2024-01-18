Watch CBS News
Local News

PAWS Tinley Park closed after fire inside laundry room leaves over 100 animals hospitalized

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Fire at PAWS Tinley Park leaves over 100 animals hospitalized
Fire at PAWS Tinley Park leaves over 100 animals hospitalized 00:28

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The PAWS center in Tinley Park is closed until further after a fire broke out at the facility Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside the facility's laundry room. Volunteers called the Tinley Park Fire Department who came and quickly put out the fire.

Although the flames remained in the laundry room - smoke filled the rest of the shelter, affecting over 100 animals. They are were treated for smoke inhalation including 14 cats and two dogs who showed signs of respiratory distress. 

PAWS says are accepting donations to help pay for vet bills, a new dryer, and repairs.

PAWS will remain closed until further notice.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 8:36 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.