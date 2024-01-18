PAWS Tinley Park closed after fire inside laundry room leaves over 100 animals hospitalized

Fire at PAWS Tinley Park leaves over 100 animals hospitalized

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The PAWS center in Tinley Park is closed until further after a fire broke out at the facility Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside the facility's laundry room. Volunteers called the Tinley Park Fire Department who came and quickly put out the fire.

Although the flames remained in the laundry room - smoke filled the rest of the shelter, affecting over 100 animals. They are were treated for smoke inhalation including 14 cats and two dogs who showed signs of respiratory distress.

PAWS says are accepting donations to help pay for vet bills, a new dryer, and repairs.

PAWS will remain closed until further notice.