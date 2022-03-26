PAWS Pet of the Week: Tigger

CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet the PAWS Pet of the Week. This is Tigger.

He's a bouncy 6-month-old terrier mix who is a "snuggle monster who loves to be held."

His ideal day would get all of his puppy energy out and learning new tricks.

Tigger is always trying to reach new heights and share his exuberant personality. He's a smart boy who is still learning that all four paws need to be on the ground.

PAWS

He would love a committed human to help him learn how to be his best one-of-a-kind self.

He would be a great companion to a playful dog but needs a home with older children and no cats.

Tigger is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their in-person adoption appointment process. visit pawschicago.org to learn more.