CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for the PAWS pet of the Week -- Porkchop.

Porkchop is a 5-month-old Terrier mix with a sweet disposition. He enjoys treats, collecting stuffed toys, and cuddling up on his bed. Porkchop is a shy fellow and needs an adults-only home with a resident dog to help build his confidence.

PAWS Chicago

Porkchop is still learning his puppy manners and would do best with an experienced dog owner who can help him with his training. He would love a home with a yard or somewhere away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Take the time to get to know Porkchop, and he will be your loyal friend forever!

Porkchop is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!