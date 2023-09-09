PAWS Pet of the Week: Osmond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Osmond.

PAWS Chicago

Oz is a sweet boy who came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care and Control as a stray. He's just under 2 years old and still has some of that puppy energy left over.

PAWS Chicago

He is a snuggly boy, he loves his walks and gets along well with other dogs, but he is making up his mind about cats. And you can take him to a black tie affair – he has a built-in tuxedo.

CBS News Chicago

You can visit Osmond at the PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Chicago Animal Care and Control is overcrowded, meaning dogs and cats are at high risk for euthanasia. PAWS Chicago is taking more pets from CACC than any time in 10 years to meet the needs, but they want to do more. If you can't adopt cuties like Osmond, you CAN foster a pet. Even taking a healthy pet for one week allows PAWS to save one more animal from euthanasia at CACC – and they will pay for all your supplies and pet food for the length of the foster care you provide. Visit pawschicago.org/foster for details!