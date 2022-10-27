CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's that time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Nicholas.

Nicholas is a 1-year-old, 90-pound Great Pyrenees/Retriever mix who loves to play with other dogs. This gentle giant will interact with dog friends of all sizes.

He enjoys being active and makes a great running partner. He is very affectionate; he always wants pets and rubs! He will sit and give a paw for yummy treats.

If you're looking for a loving and loyal companion, then Nicholas could be the dog for you!

Nicholas is spending time in a foster home and is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment to meet Nicholas today!