PAWS Pet of the Week: Jasper

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Our PAWS Pet of the Week is not like any cat you've met. 

When it comes to Jasper, there is no need to guess what's on his mind. This confident 7-year-old cat will let you know!  

He will meow for pets and loves spending time with his people. His favorite activity is snuggling and curling up on a warm lap. 

PAWS POTW Jasper

While he loves being spoiled with pets, he also enjoys playing a little bit throughout the day. He is extremely sweet and is eager to find a home to call his own.

Jasper is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

First published on November 12, 2022 / 6:31 AM

