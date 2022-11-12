PAWS Pet of the Week: Jasper
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is not like any cat you've met.
When it comes to Jasper, there is no need to guess what's on his mind. This confident 7-year-old cat will let you know!
He will meow for pets and loves spending time with his people. His favorite activity is snuggling and curling up on a warm lap.
While he loves being spoiled with pets, he also enjoys playing a little bit throughout the day. He is extremely sweet and is eager to find a home to call his own.
Jasper is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
