PAWS Pet of the Week: Jace

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Jace.

Jace is a sweet boy who is just over a year old. He has a little puppy energy, but he loves his snuggles too.

He will fetch a ball just to lay down and chew it, so you might have to work on fetching with Jace.

Carla Scornavacco

He's over 50 pounds but he's a gentle boy. PAWS Volunteers report that he loves to lay in the sunny spot of a room.

You too can become a PAWS Chicago volunteer. Adoptions are up and PAWS Chicago is taking in more dogs and cats as a result, so they need help taking care of pets like Jace. Email volunteers@pawschicago.org to find out how to lend a helping hand to all the dogs and cats.

PAWS Chicago

Jace and all the other dogs and cats are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.