PAWS Pet of the Week: Jace
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Jace.
Jace is a sweet boy who is just over a year old. He has a little puppy energy, but he loves his snuggles too.
He will fetch a ball just to lay down and chew it, so you might have to work on fetching with Jace.
He's over 50 pounds but he's a gentle boy. PAWS Volunteers report that he loves to lay in the sunny spot of a room.
You too can become a PAWS Chicago volunteer. Adoptions are up and PAWS Chicago is taking in more dogs and cats as a result, so they need help taking care of pets like Jace. Email volunteers@pawschicago.org to find out how to lend a helping hand to all the dogs and cats.
Jace and all the other dogs and cats are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.
Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
for more features.