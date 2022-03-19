CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week, Georgie.

This 7-year-old terrier mix is 60 pounds of fun and personality. If there's one thing he loves, it's food.

Georgie will do anything for snacks and is food motivated to the point he would eat all day if you let him. According to his foster, he enjoys people cuddles, petting, and belly rubs.

PAWS

Georgie doesn't mind relaxing either, he can settle down and be calm in a home environment.

If you're looking for an affectionate, attentive, and playful pup, then Georgie is the one for you. He can be selective with his doggy friends, so may need time to adjust to new pals. He would do best in a home with older children.

Georgie, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment.