PAWS Pet of the Week: Epic
CHICAGO (CBS) --- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the week, Epic. 

Epic is a 9-year-old, 70-pound Husky/Terrier mix. This senior gentleman is looking to enjoy his best years with a loving family. Epic's interests include long walks, new smells, cuddling, and big morning stretches! His favorite snack is ham, and he loves belly rubs.

epic-4.jpg
PAWS Chicago

Epic is a social butterfly, which makes it hard for him to be alone. He'd like an owner who is home often, or even better, works from home! This friendly fellow is fond of other dogs but is not tolerant of cats.

epic-1.jpg
PAWS Chicago

Epic is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

