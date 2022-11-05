CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you love pups then you'll love our PAWS Pet of the week, Chica.

Chica is a beautiful 1-year-old Shepherd mix. She is a calm, gentle dog who is very curious and loves to sniff and explore on walks.

PAWS Chicago

Chica can be timid at first but warms up quickly. Especially with treats!

She is seeking a patient adopter with a quiet home who can introduce new things slowly and help build her confidence. She is a very affectionate girl who would love to become someone's new best friend.

PAWS Chicago

Chica is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!